Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP) Shares Bought by Gill Capital Partners LLC

Gill Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,743 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,433 shares during the period. Gill Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.08% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 716.2% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 12,393,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,334,000 after purchasing an additional 10,874,752 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,150,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656,553 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 106.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,398,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,966 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 96.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,766,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,943,000 after purchasing an additional 868,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,142,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,431,000 after purchasing an additional 844,315 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $20.46. 169,829 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,051,561. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.20. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $19.97 and a 1-year high of $20.47.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.0667 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

