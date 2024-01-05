Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCW) Shares Acquired by Gill Capital Partners LLC

Gill Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCW – Free Report) by 26.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 366,529 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77,130 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 3.1% of Gill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Gill Capital Partners LLC owned 3.82% of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF worth $7,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 552,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,591,000 after purchasing an additional 53,880 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 439,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,843,000 after acquiring an additional 9,966 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 292.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 268,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,403,000 after buying an additional 200,102 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 649.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 214,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,314,000 after acquiring an additional 185,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 24.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 198,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,809,000 after acquiring an additional 38,908 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.49. 10,866 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,718. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.73. Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $18.54 and a 12 month high of $22.61.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.1087 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.36%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2032. BSCW was launched on Sep 8, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.

