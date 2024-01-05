Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 42,594 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the previous session’s volume of 81,868 shares.The stock last traded at $34.81 and had previously closed at $34.70.

Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $673.14 million, a PE ratio of 31.38 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 400.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $510,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 400.0% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF

The Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (PNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Internet index, a modified-market-cap-weighted index of Internet companies listed in the US. PNQI was launched on Jun 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

