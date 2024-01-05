Investors Purchase Large Volume of Silicon Motion Technology Put Options (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Traders acquired 5,489 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 241% compared to the average daily volume of 1,609 put options.

Silicon Motion Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SIMO traded up $2.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.81. The stock had a trading volume of 468,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,049. Silicon Motion Technology has a 52 week low of $49.50 and a 52 week high of $95.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 37.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.33.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor producer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $172.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.70 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. Analysts forecast that Silicon Motion Technology will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Silicon Motion Technology Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silicon Motion Technology

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Silicon Motion Technology’s payout ratio is presently 119.88%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Silicon Motion Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 183.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 686 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Silicon Motion Technology during the second quarter worth $36,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. 62.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday. Roth Mkm raised shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.14.

About Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

Featured Articles

