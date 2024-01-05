Investors Purchase Large Volume of Silicon Motion Technology Put Options (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Traders acquired 5,489 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 241% compared to the average daily volume of 1,609 put options.
Shares of NASDAQ:SIMO traded up $2.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.81. The stock had a trading volume of 468,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,049. Silicon Motion Technology has a 52 week low of $49.50 and a 52 week high of $95.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 37.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.33.
Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor producer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $172.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.70 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. Analysts forecast that Silicon Motion Technology will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Silicon Motion Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 183.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 686 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Silicon Motion Technology during the second quarter worth $36,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. 62.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday. Roth Mkm raised shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.14.
Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.
