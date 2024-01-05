iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stock Holdings Lowered by Kowal Investment Group LLC

Kowal Investment Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 7.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,968 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Kowal Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Kowal Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 118,698.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 738,286,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,871,431,000 after acquiring an additional 737,665,005 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,166,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,003,173,000 after purchasing an additional 140,493 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,414,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,642,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,523 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,796,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $976,200,000 after purchasing an additional 147,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,285,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $925,458,000 after purchasing an additional 167,889 shares in the last quarter.

IJR stock opened at $104.64 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $87.32 and a one year high of $110.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

