iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 46,506 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the previous session’s volume of 121,678 shares.The stock last traded at $57.09 and had previously closed at $57.26.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.67.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $0.107 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Exponential Technologies ETF

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XT. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 298.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 212.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 114.6% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $81,000.

The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.

