iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 46,506 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the previous session’s volume of 121,678 shares.The stock last traded at $57.09 and had previously closed at $57.26.
iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Trading Up 0.3 %
The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.67.
iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $0.107 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Exponential Technologies ETF
iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Company Profile
The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.
