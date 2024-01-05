iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Stock Position Reduced by Wealth Management Solutions LLC

Wealth Management Solutions LLC decreased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 628 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF makes up about 2.8% of Wealth Management Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Wealth Management Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. City State Bank grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 84.2% in the second quarter. City State Bank now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 666.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter.
iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ:SCZ traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,590. The company has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $52.21 and a one year high of $62.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.56 and its 200-day moving average is $58.23.
iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend
iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile
