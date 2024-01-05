iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Shares Bought by E&G Advisors LP

E&G Advisors LP raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the quarter. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $1,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 301,721.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 364,971,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,591,757,000 after purchasing an additional 364,850,925 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 13.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,033,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,168,575,000 after buying an additional 4,089,978 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 106,674.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,687,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $799,609,000 after buying an additional 14,674,139 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 34.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,571,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $737,807,000 after buying an additional 3,199,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 23,935.1% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,423,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $335,730,000 after buying an additional 5,401,198 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA EWJ traded up $0.92 on Friday, hitting $63.98. 1,166,521 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,713,461. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.68. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a twelve month low of $53.57 and a twelve month high of $64.28.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

