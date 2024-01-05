Jacobsen Capital Management Cuts Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Jacobsen Capital Management decreased its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 683 shares during the quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Zoetis by 163,671.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 480,424,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,733,932,000 after acquiring an additional 480,131,319 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,630,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,380,578,000 after purchasing an additional 213,907 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,262,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,628,251,000 after purchasing an additional 167,641 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,872,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Zoetis by 27.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,275,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,710,254,000 after buying an additional 2,204,517 shares in the last quarter. 89.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $194.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.87. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $141.52 and a one year high of $201.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.44, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.85.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.22% and a net margin of 27.24%. On average, analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.432 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 30.49%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $190.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.11.

In other Zoetis news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total transaction of $2,298,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,052,116.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total transaction of $2,298,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,052,116.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,883,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,346 shares of company stock valued at $3,122,321 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

