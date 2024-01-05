Jacobsen Capital Management Has $612,000 Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Jacobsen Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 737 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 22 shares during the period. Jacobsen Capital Management’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 76.5% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,140.30, for a total value of $912,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,643. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,116.00, for a total transaction of $2,232,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,980,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,140.30, for a total transaction of $912,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,643. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,943 shares of company stock valued at $47,543,682 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVGO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $995.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 11th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $990.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $944.67.

Broadcom Stock Performance

AVGO opened at $1,047.12 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $549.99 and a 12-month high of $1,151.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $490.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $994.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $909.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.96 by $0.10. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 73.43%. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.75 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 43.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a $5.25 dividend. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.75%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

