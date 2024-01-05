Jacobsen Capital Management Sells 30 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Jacobsen Capital Management decreased its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 261 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. Booking makes up approximately 0.4% of Jacobsen Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Jacobsen Capital Management’s holdings in Booking were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Booking in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Booking by 1,400.0% during the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 15 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Booking by 433.3% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Shipley& Co Ltd grew its stake in Booking by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 17 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Booking stock opened at $3,419.94 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,085.49 and a fifty-two week high of $3,580.62. The stock has a market cap of $119.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3,221.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,056.41.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $67.86 by $4.46. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 840.22% and a net margin of 25.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $53.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 149.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,975.99, for a total transaction of $2,231,992.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,191,847.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 29 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,973.70, for a total transaction of $86,237.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 494 shares in the company, valued at $1,469,007.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,975.99, for a total value of $2,231,992.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,191,847.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,318 shares of company stock valued at $9,998,893 over the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BKNG. Ascendiant Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $3,700.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $3,700.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $3,855.00 to $4,285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. DA Davidson raised Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,400.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Booking from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $2,402.00 to $3,459.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booking has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,465.84.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

