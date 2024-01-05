Jacobsen Capital Management Sells 533 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Jacobsen Capital Management cut its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,829 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 533 shares during the quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 33,127 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in TJX Companies by 15.1% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,265 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $9,659,000 after purchasing an additional 16,162 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,447,146 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,813,329,000 after buying an additional 555,639 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 15.1% during the first quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 4,852,111 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $380,211,000 after buying an additional 634,955 shares in the last quarter. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total transaction of $1,514,020.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 576,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,307,911.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TJX shares. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.75.

Shares of TJX stock opened at $92.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $105.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.55. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.92 and a fifty-two week high of $94.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.09 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 62.67%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 37.68%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

