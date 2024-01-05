Jacobsen Capital Management Takes $237,000 Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Jacobsen Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,654 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Intel during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its position in shares of Intel by 396.4% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 6,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on INTC. Susquehanna upped their target price on Intel from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. HSBC upgraded shares of Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Mizuho raised shares of Intel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.39.

Intel Trading Down 0.4 %

INTC opened at $46.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.17, a PEG ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.99. Intel Co. has a one year low of $24.73 and a one year high of $51.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.57 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The firm's revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently -125.00%.

About Intel

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading

