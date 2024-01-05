Jet Protocol Self Reported Market Cap Tops $3.50 Million (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 5th. In the last week, Jet Protocol has traded down 6.8% against the dollar. Jet Protocol has a total market cap of $3.50 million and approximately $165,707.50 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jet Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004899 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00018014 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,497.08 or 0.99833785 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00011595 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00010899 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.84 or 0.00203906 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000071 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000645 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Jet Protocol Token Profile

Jet Protocol is a token. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00204149 USD and is up 2.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $121,653.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jet Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jet Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

