Jin Medical International (NASDAQ:ZJYL) Shares Up 6.3%

Jin Medical International Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZJYL – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 6.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $140.66 and last traded at $134.84. 3,372 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 42,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $126.89.

Jin Medical International Trading Up 0.9 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.22.

Jin Medical International Company Profile

Jin Medical International Ltd. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and sale of wheelchair and other living aids products for people with disabilities or impaired mobility in China and internationally. It also offers oxygen concentrators and bathing machines. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Changzhou, China.

