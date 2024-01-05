JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Sold by Rovin Capital UT ADV

Rovin Capital UT ADV reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,570 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Rovin Capital UT ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $2,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEPI. Perritt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Family Management Corp acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000.

NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $54.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $51.38 and a 52-week high of $55.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.56.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

