Kavango Resources (LON:KAV) Stock Price Up 3.8%

Kavango Resources Plc (LON:KAV – Get Free Report) shares rose 3.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.70 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.68 ($0.01). Approximately 2,558,370 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 2,132,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.65 ($0.01).

Kavango Resources Trading Down 9.5 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.00 million, a P/E ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.83, a quick ratio of 5.87 and a current ratio of 5.67.

Insider Activity at Kavango Resources

In other news, insider Brett Grist bought 1,353,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £13,531.79 ($17,231.36). In other Kavango Resources news, insider Ben Turney bought 6,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £62,500 ($79,587.42). Also, insider Brett Grist purchased 1,353,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £13,531.79 ($17,231.36). 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kavango Resources Company Profile

Kavango Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of base and precious metals in Botswana. The company explores for nickel, copper, silver, platinum, iron, gold, uranium, and rare earth deposits. It owns 100% interest in the Kalahari Suture Zone project located in the southwestern of Botswana; and the Kalahari Copper Belt project located in northeast Botswana.

