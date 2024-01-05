Kennedy Investment Group Raises Position in Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Kennedy Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,302 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Kennedy Investment Group’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Kellanova by 3.7% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 157,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,584,000 after acquiring an additional 5,578 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kellanova during the second quarter valued at $257,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Kellanova by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 69,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,653,000 after purchasing an additional 5,226 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Kellanova by 26.8% during the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Kellanova by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 53,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Kellanova

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.67, for a total transaction of $3,864,326.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,942,838 shares in the company, valued at $2,679,340,763.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 700,200 shares of company stock worth $36,281,252. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kellanova Stock Performance

Shares of K stock opened at $56.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.18 million, a PE ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.40. Kellanova has a 52 week low of $47.63 and a 52 week high of $72.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.38.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. Kellanova had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 34.38%. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kellanova will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Kellanova Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on K. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Kellanova in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded Kellanova from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Kellanova from $71.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Kellanova from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Kellanova from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Kellanova Profile

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

