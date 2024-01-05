Kowal Investment Group LLC Boosts Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Kowal Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,994 shares during the quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $39.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.18. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $36.38 and a 1-year high of $42.53.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

