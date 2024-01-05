Kowal Investment Group LLC Buys 567 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Kowal Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,752 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Kowal Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWR. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 139.6% in the second quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000.

Shares of IWR stock opened at $75.82 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $64.66 and a 12 month high of $78.37. The stock has a market cap of $29.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.15.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

