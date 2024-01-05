Kowal Investment Group LLC Has $1.09 Million Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Kowal Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,834 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 1.0% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 6,074 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Avaii Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 3.4% in the third quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Group grew its holdings in Walmart by 1.9% in the second quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 3,436 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 3.7% in the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 1.1% in the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,976 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.37, for a total transaction of $164,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,570,601.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.37, for a total value of $164,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,570,601.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.99, for a total transaction of $1,582,306.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,451,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,629,044.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,438,607 shares of company stock valued at $1,008,984,703. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.44.

WMT opened at $157.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $424.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $158.15 and a 200 day moving average of $158.85. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.09 and a fifty-two week high of $169.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.53. The company had revenue of $160.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.65 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 21.20%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

