Kowal Investment Group LLC Has $319,000 Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Kowal Investment Group LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 16.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 86,252.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 200,102,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,497,927,000 after acquiring an additional 199,871,215 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,080,437,000 after acquiring an additional 136,727,341 shares during the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,579.6% in the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 6,509,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,982,000 after acquiring an additional 6,493,148 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,442.5% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,611,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,820,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,961,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,029 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $429.45 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $418.31 and its 200-day moving average is $409.61. The stock has a market cap of $343.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $348.06 and a twelve month high of $438.84.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

