Kure Advisory LLC Buys Shares of 1,671 Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Kure Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,671 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,114 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 85.5% in the third quarter. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,207 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 20.0% during the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 13,446 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,037,000 after buying an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the third quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tcwp LLC now owns 882 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 1,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.51, for a total value of $374,006.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total value of $2,700,905.61. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 15,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,049,022.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 1,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.51, for a total transaction of $374,006.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 688,944 shares of company stock worth $230,574,460 in the last quarter. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on META shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wedbush raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $354.37.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $347.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $892.05 billion, a PE ratio of 30.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.54 and a twelve month high of $361.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $333.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $312.55.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The company had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.32 EPS for the current year.

About Meta Platforms

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.