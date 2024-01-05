Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Stock Holdings Increased by Reinhart Partners LLC.

Reinhart Partners LLC. grew its position in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 25.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 901,520 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 185,376 shares during the period. Lantheus makes up about 3.3% of Reinhart Partners LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Reinhart Partners LLC. owned about 1.32% of Lantheus worth $62,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Lantheus in the 1st quarter valued at about $177,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Lantheus during the first quarter worth approximately $856,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Lantheus by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 629,033 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,791,000 after buying an additional 16,422 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,235 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lantheus in the 1st quarter valued at $354,000. 99.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, President Paul Blanchfield sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.96, for a total value of $101,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 88,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,024,721.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 11,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total value of $750,621.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 317,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,243,015.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Paul Blanchfield sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.96, for a total transaction of $101,940.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 88,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,024,721.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,621 shares of company stock valued at $874,239 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LNTH traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.96. 202,563 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 829,678. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.99 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 5.05, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.44. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.46 and a 1 year high of $100.85.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $319.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.01 million. Lantheus had a return on equity of 70.13% and a net margin of 8.63%. On average, equities analysts predict that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LNTH shares. Brookline Capital Management began coverage on Lantheus in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. William Blair downgraded Lantheus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lantheus has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.71.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; and Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent.

