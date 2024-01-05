Legacy Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% in the second quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.4% in the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV opened at $469.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $457.34 and its 200-day moving average is $447.87. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $380.53 and a fifty-two week high of $479.79.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

