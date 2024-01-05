Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Trading Up 2.9%

Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) were up 2.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $27.64 and last traded at $27.63. Approximately 144,610 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,888,326 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.85.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LNC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Lincoln National from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln National has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.14. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.82.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($1.53). The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 21.62%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.95%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LNC. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Lincoln National by 4.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Lincoln National by 2,066.8% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 17,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 16,948 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Lincoln National by 24.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 46,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 9,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lincoln National by 107.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 5,423 shares during the last quarter. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The company's Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, such as single and survivorship versions of universal life insurance; variable universal life insurance; indexed universal life insurance products; and critical illness and long-term care riders.

