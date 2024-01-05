Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) Shares Gap Down to $24.85

Shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $24.85, but opened at $23.79. Longboard Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $24.55, with a volume of 64,839 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.27.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.17. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,560,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,290,000 after buying an additional 750,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $126,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $55,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 29.2% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 48,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prosight Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $3,611,000. Institutional investors own 63.28% of the company’s stock.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and transformative medicines for neurological diseases. Its lead product candidate is LP352, which is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of seizures associated with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies.

