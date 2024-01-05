Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,139 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LOW. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 59.0% during the third quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 3,103 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 112.1% in the 3rd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at $225,000. SFE Investment Counsel boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% during the third quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 42,135 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,757,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 761,225 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $158,213,000 after buying an additional 2,668 shares in the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $2.07 on Friday, hitting $213.29. 581,036 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,388,929. The company has a market cap of $122.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.10. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.85 and a 12-month high of $237.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $206.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.42.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.87 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 54.56% and a net margin of 8.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.27 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LOW shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective (down from $225.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.92.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

