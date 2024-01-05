Massachusetts Wealth Management Reduces Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Massachusetts Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up approximately 2.0% of Massachusetts Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Massachusetts Wealth Management’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 102,675.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,860,147,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,642,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858,338,022 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,562,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,766,428,000 after buying an additional 2,174,829 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,723,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,068,750,000 after buying an additional 1,504,701 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,850,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,643,267,000 after buying an additional 4,000,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 103,159.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,327,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,363,385,000 after buying an additional 39,289,404 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total value of $213,052.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,862,394.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total value of $213,052.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,862,394.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $4,602,729.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,738,572.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRK has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.65.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $117.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.36 and a 1 year high of $119.65. The company has a market capitalization of $296.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.56.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 7.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 171.11%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

