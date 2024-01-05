Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Purchased by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,331 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MA. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Mastercard by 98,203.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 825,436,694 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $324,644,252,000 after buying an additional 824,597,013 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $3,308,223,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 111,819.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,983,231 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,080,549,000 after purchasing an additional 5,977,885 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in Mastercard by 900.1% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,903,107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $115,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,843,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,509,328,000 after buying an additional 2,385,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $510.00 to $496.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $441.00 to $432.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $475.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. HSBC started coverage on Mastercard in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $424.00 price target for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $451.81.

Mastercard Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE MA opened at $419.24 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $407.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $400.92. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $340.21 and a one year high of $428.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $393.15 billion, a PE ratio of 36.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.10.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.83% and a net margin of 44.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. Analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 19.86%.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 5th that permits the company to buyback $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,649,875. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,649,875. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard K. Davis purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $390.96 per share, for a total transaction of $390,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,809,123.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 507,264 shares of company stock valued at $195,418,895 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

