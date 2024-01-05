Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,878 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $6,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 1.0% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,940 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 3,191 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.4% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 25,531 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.7% in the second quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 2,812 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 33,139 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,033,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 1,213 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $185,589.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,103 shares in the company, valued at $780,759. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 1,213 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $185,589.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,759. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total value of $59,318.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,086.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,683 shares of company stock valued at $1,764,908. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

D.R. Horton Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE DHI traded up $2.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $149.71. The company had a trading volume of 622,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,851,601. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.05 and a 1-year high of $154.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $133.24 and a 200 day moving average of $122.33. The company has a current ratio of 6.62, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The construction company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.47. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This is a boost from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on D.R. Horton from $143.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $164.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton Profile

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.