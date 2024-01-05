Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,286 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $1,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 14,887.6% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,331,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,615,000 after purchasing an additional 4,302,510 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 380.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,458,224 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $206,310,000 after buying an additional 1,154,403 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth about $157,412,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 548.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,125,530 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $149,673,000 after buying an additional 952,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,014,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,917,961,000 after acquiring an additional 636,301 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DGX traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $141.30. 76,296 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 755,691. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $135.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.20. The firm has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 0.91. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $119.59 and a 52 week high of $156.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 42.64%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DGX shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. TheStreet downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.62.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

