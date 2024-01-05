Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 23.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,407 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 12,591 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Textron were worth $3,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Textron by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,493 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Textron by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 55,591 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,331,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Textron by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,689 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Textron by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,503,096 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,748,161,000 after purchasing an additional 177,502 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Textron by 52.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,506 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. 85.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TXT stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.49. 125,365 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 969,935. Textron Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.27 and a 12-month high of $81.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.31.

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Textron had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.72%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TXT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Textron from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Textron in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Textron from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Textron in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Textron has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.38.

In other news, Director R Kerry Clark sold 9,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total value of $702,410.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,226.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

