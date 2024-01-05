Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Has $1.83 Million Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on ROP shares. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $535.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $555.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Mizuho upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet raised Roper Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $537.14.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.13, for a total transaction of $234,772.27. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,076,411.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Roper Technologies news, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.13, for a total transaction of $234,772.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,076,411.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.93, for a total transaction of $131,482.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,227 shares in the company, valued at $19,052,866.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 979 shares of company stock worth $500,817 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Roper Technologies stock traded down $0.49 on Friday, hitting $523.68. 47,707 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 436,851. The company has a fifty day moving average of $526.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $501.13. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $416.77 and a one year high of $551.91. The company has a market capitalization of $55.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.11. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 48.77% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 9.99%.

About Roper Technologies

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.