Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Has $12.50 Million Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Caterpillar accounts for about 1.5% of Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $12,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 4.9% in the third quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Partners LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 106.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 20,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,535,000 after buying an additional 10,465 shares during the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 8.8% in the third quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 2,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.9% during the third quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 4,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.8% during the third quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 15,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,164,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of CAT stock traded up $3.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $289.85. 552,131 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,245,450. The company has a market capitalization of $147.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $204.04 and a 12-month high of $299.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $261.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $264.39.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $16.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.57 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $274.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $323.00 to $297.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com lowered Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $269.78.

About Caterpillar

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

