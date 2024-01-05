Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Has $8.44 Million Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. cut its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,152 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $8,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IBM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $143.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.77.

International Business Machines Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of IBM traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $160.21. The stock had a trading volume of 742,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,951,748. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.25. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $120.55 and a 1-year high of $166.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 11.32%. The business had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 88.06%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

