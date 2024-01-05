Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Purchases 13,068 Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 67.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,566 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,068 shares during the quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $2,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Hexcel by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 74,563 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,857,000 after buying an additional 20,638 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 34.0% in the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 186,550 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,152,000 after acquiring an additional 47,350 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Hexcel by 22.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,774 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its stake in shares of Hexcel by 110.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 641 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in Hexcel during the 3rd quarter worth about $535,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HXL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Hexcel from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Hexcel in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Vertical Research raised Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Hexcel from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hexcel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.36.

Hexcel Price Performance

NYSE:HXL traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.20. The stock had a trading volume of 43,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,366. Hexcel Co. has a one year low of $58.81 and a one year high of $79.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 3.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.26.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $419.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.06 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 9.36%. Hexcel’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Hexcel Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Hexcel Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.60%.

Hexcel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.