Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,300 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 135,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Microchip Technology accounts for approximately 1.2% of Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $10,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCHP. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 83.5% in the 2nd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the third quarter worth $29,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Microchip Technology during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 90.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at Microchip Technology
In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.44, for a total value of $193,914.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,893 shares in the company, valued at $2,744,591.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Microchip Technology Trading Up 1.4 %
Shares of MCHP traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $84.54. 575,313 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,826,458. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12 month low of $68.75 and a 12 month high of $94.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $45.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.94.
Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 50.90% and a net margin of 28.14%. Research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Microchip Technology Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.439 dividend. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.
Microchip Technology Profile
Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.
