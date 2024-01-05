Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Sells 150 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,743 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 99,752.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 171,204,312 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,248,509,000 after acquiring an additional 171,032,855 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,340,634 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,102,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,211 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,331,593 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,339,611,000 after purchasing an additional 124,141 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,590,190 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,076,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,544,861 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,946,630,000 after buying an additional 135,604 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity
In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 12,962 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.00, for a total value of $4,847,788.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 22,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,386,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $91,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,462,875. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 12,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.00, for a total transaction of $4,847,788.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 22,425 shares in the company, valued at $8,386,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,757 shares of company stock valued at $13,390,703. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of VRTX stock traded up $2.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $418.15. 185,730 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 995,764. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $282.21 and a 52 week high of $418.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.22, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $375.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $360.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 4.08.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 35.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current year.
About Vertex Pharmaceuticals
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.
