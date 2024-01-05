Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Sells 176 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,900 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $4,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 100.0% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 50.0% during the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 71.1% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 77 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in Intuit by 95.1% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 80 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 313.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 82.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of INTU stock traded up $4.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $591.33. The company had a trading volume of 131,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,043,221. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $569.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $526.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $370.62 and a 52 week high of $631.07.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.49. Intuit had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 39.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $565.00 to $651.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Intuit from $530.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Intuit from $410.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Intuit from $575.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $587.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In related news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total transaction of $53,283,601.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,170,662.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total transaction of $53,283,601.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,170,662.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,631 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.92, for a total value of $1,015,982.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

