Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Sells 177 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. Zoetis accounts for 1.9% of Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $15,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Zoetis by 439.3% in the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Zoetis by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the first quarter worth about $26,000. 89.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total transaction of $159,605.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,078,836.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Zoetis news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total transaction of $2,298,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,052,116.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total transaction of $159,605.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,078,836.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,346 shares of company stock worth $3,122,321. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ZTS traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $195.10. The stock had a trading volume of 132,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,267,848. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.44, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.85. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.52 and a 1-year high of $201.92.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.22% and a net margin of 27.24%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.432 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on ZTS. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Zoetis from $190.00 to $201.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.11.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Further Reading

