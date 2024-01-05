Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Sells 350 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,081 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Masco were worth $2,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Masco by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 818,852 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,768,000 after buying an additional 56,477 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Masco by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,591,181 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $138,499,000 after acquiring an additional 26,622 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in Masco by 270.6% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 667 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its position in Masco by 615.7% in the third quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 2,047 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Masco by 3.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 483,674 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,852,000 after purchasing an additional 13,932 shares during the period. 91.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Masco alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jai Shah sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total transaction of $1,559,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,165,147.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Jai Shah sold 25,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total transaction of $1,559,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,165,147.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 27,043 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total value of $1,689,646.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,385,971.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MAS. Barclays upped their price objective on Masco from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Masco from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Masco from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Masco from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Masco from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Masco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Masco

Masco Trading Up 1.5 %

MAS stock traded up $0.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.21. The company had a trading volume of 242,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,975,203. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.04. Masco Co. has a 12 month low of $46.69 and a 12 month high of $69.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91. The stock has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.25.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Masco had a negative return on equity of 1,363.56% and a net margin of 10.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Masco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Masco’s payout ratio is presently 31.06%.

About Masco

(Free Report)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.