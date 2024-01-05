Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Sells 492 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,882 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 492 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $8,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. E&G Advisors LP acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 2.4% during the third quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,873 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,869 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $452,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $242,000. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Cheniere Energy Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LNG traded down $1.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $167.85. 319,231 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,109,559. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.95. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.30 and a 52-week high of $183.46.

Cheniere Energy Increases Dividend

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by ($0.18). Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 50.46% and a return on equity of 154.07%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 17.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a $0.435 dividend. This is an increase from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 3.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $189.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Bank of America raised their target price on Cheniere Energy from $172.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Cheniere Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LNG

Cheniere Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.