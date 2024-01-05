Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Sells 574 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 122,555 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 574 shares during the quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $7,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SLB. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Schlumberger by 35.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 39,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 10,240 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth $232,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter valued at $419,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 112,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,627,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 6,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total transaction of $352,974.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,979.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total transaction of $28,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,664,065.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 6,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total value of $352,974.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,979.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,925 shares of company stock valued at $1,398,229 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on SLB. Citigroup lifted their target price on Schlumberger from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.36.

Get Our Latest Research Report on SLB

Schlumberger Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SLB traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.50. 1,373,761 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,998,971. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.70 and its 200 day moving average is $55.41. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $42.73 and a one year high of $62.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.65.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 21.80%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.60%.

Schlumberger Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.