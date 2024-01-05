Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Trims Position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,017 shares during the quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $1,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DAR. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Darling Ingredients by 38.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Darling Ingredients

In other news, CAO Joseph Manzi acquired 1,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.38 per share, with a total value of $44,464.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,978 shares in the company, valued at $302,705.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Darling Ingredients news, CAO Joseph Manzi bought 1,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.38 per share, for a total transaction of $44,464.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,978 shares in the company, valued at $302,705.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert W. Day purchased 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.77 per share, for a total transaction of $81,451.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,156.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 16,288 shares of company stock valued at $715,604. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DAR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Darling Ingredients from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James cut their target price on Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Darling Ingredients from $91.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Darling Ingredients presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.60.

Darling Ingredients Stock Down 3.4 %

DAR traded down $1.63 on Friday, hitting $46.87. 1,050,740 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,480,469. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.33. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.97 and a twelve month high of $71.60.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 10.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Featured Articles

