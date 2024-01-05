Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,015 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $1,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,915,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 14,762 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 0.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 391,118 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $56,712,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 1,415.9% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 1,954 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter valued at $292,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

WSM stock traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $196.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,082. The company’s 50 day moving average is $181.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.35. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.44 and a fifty-two week high of $209.27. The stock has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.61.

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.32. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 59.65% and a net margin of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 14.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.98%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WSM. StockNews.com lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Wedbush increased their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.31.

In related news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total value of $349,808.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,302,114. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,945 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total transaction of $349,808.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,302,114. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 1,811 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $271,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 563,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,554,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,319 shares of company stock worth $4,400,492 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

