McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Purchased by Geneva Partners LLC

Geneva Partners LLC boosted its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 220.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,450 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,187 shares during the period. McKesson accounts for about 3.0% of Geneva Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Geneva Partners LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $4,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 1st quarter worth $1,610,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 1st quarter worth $598,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,561,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,408 shares in the company, valued at $30,333,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,561,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,333,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total transaction of $304,431.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,169.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,678 shares of company stock worth $13,438,522. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Stock Up 0.3 %

McKesson stock traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $475.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,031. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $331.75 and a 12 month high of $485.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $457.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $437.43. The company has a market capitalization of $63.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.48.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.11 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $77.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.03 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 241.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 27.25 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. McKesson’s payout ratio is 9.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MCK. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on McKesson in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $502.00 price target for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on McKesson from $427.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on McKesson from $485.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com downgraded McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $508.00 to $563.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, McKesson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $489.31.

McKesson Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Recommended Stories

