Means Investment CO. Inc. Buys 40,453 Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 58.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,905 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,453 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc. owned 0.10% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $3,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHC. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 10,557.1% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $34.09 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.25. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $29.89 and a 1 year high of $35.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.03.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

