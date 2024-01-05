Means Investment CO. Inc. Decreases Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Means Investment CO. Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 483 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Southern from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Southern from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.00.

Insider Activity

In other Southern news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total transaction of $693,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,990,868.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total transaction of $693,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,990,868.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total value of $356,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,570,609.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $1,722,000. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Southern Trading Down 0.7 %

SO opened at $71.71 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $58.85 and a 12 month high of $75.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.53.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 11.60%. Sell-side analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 101.08%.

Southern Profile

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.