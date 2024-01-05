Means Investment CO. Inc. Grows Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Means Investment CO. Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,699 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 5.7% of Means Investment CO. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $34,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 86,252.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 200,102,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,497,927,000 after purchasing an additional 199,871,215 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,080,437,000 after purchasing an additional 136,727,341 shares in the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,579.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 6,509,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,982,000 after purchasing an additional 6,493,148 shares in the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,442.5% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,611,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,820,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,961,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,029 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $429.45 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $348.06 and a 12 month high of $438.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $418.31 and a 200-day moving average of $409.61.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

